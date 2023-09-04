First OLED iPad Pro 2024 to Reportedly Offer 4TB Storage

In a recent leak, a Korean source has unveiled that Apple’s first-ever OLED iPad Pro, slated for an early 2024 release, is set to double its maximum storage capacity to a whopping 4TB (via 9to5Mac).

This latest leak follows a previous revelation from the same source, suggesting that the storage options for the iPhone 15 Pro may start at 256GB and reach up to 2TB.

Currently, Apple offers iPad Pro models with a range of storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and a 2TB tier added in 2021.

Pricing escalates significantly as you move up the tiers, with a CAD $130 increase from 128GB to 256GB and a CAD $540 difference between 1TB and 2TB.

The new information, sourced from Korean blogger yeux1122, suggests that the next iPad Pro lineup will introduce a 4TB storage option, effectively doubling the maximum storage capacity available on current models.

While the leak does not explicitly confirm this, it hints at a complete doubling of all storage tiers, potentially boosting the base storage tier to 256GB.

If accurate, the new storage tiers for the 2024 OLED iPad Pro would be as follows:

256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB

4TB

However, it remains unclear whether these storage upgrades will come with corresponding price increases, as has been rumored for the iPhone 15.

Beyond storage enhancements, the 2024 iPad Pro is expected to feature a significant display upgrade, replacing the IPS LCD panel with mini-LED backlighting with a cutting-edge OLED screen.

Additionally, both the 11-inch and 13-inch variants are likely to see slight increases in display size.

We can also anticipate a new Magic Keyboard with an aluminum build and a larger trackpad, making it resemble a MacBook more closely. However, questions about compatibility with existing Magic Keyboards for next year’s iPads remain.