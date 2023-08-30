Alleged iPhone 15 Series Colours Have Leaked [PICS]

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

Iphone 15 pro

Longtime leaker Sonny Dickson has shared what appear to be iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy units, with what are allegedly the upcoming colours for Apple’s next iPhones.

On Wednesday, Dickson shared images showing four colours for iPhone 15 Pro and five for iPhone 15.

Iphone 15 pro colours

Iphone 15 colours

Earlier this month, 9to5Mac leaked colours for the iPhone 15 series, with the basic iPhone 15 expected to come in black, green, blue, yellow and pink. For the iPhone 15 Pro, we’re said to get space black, silver, blue and titan grey.

The bottom images for the iPhone 15 show cutouts for USB-C, which is expected to replace the Lightning port to confirm to EU regulations.

Apple is holding its iPhone 15 event this year on September 12, where it is expected to also unveil an Apple Watch refresh and possibly new AirPods with USB-C as well. 

What do you think of these colours? While the dummy units may not represent the final colour match from Apple, they appear to tease just what might be coming on September 12.

