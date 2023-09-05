Apple Vision Pro to Integrate Existing iPad and iPhone Apps

Apple is set to elevate the user experience with the introduction of a new App Store for its upcoming Apple Vision Pro. This new platform, running on visionOS, will feature applications and games specifically designed for it, while also integrating hundreds of thousands of existing iPad and iPhone apps.

The company told developers on Tuesday users can explore their favourite iPad and iPhone applications alongside the latest visionOS apps on the expansive canvas of Apple Vision Pro.

The transition appears seamless for developers as most of the iPad and iPhone apps are compatible with visionOS without requiring modifications, right from the start.

This fall, developers can expect a beta release of visionOS, which incorporates the App Store. By default, iPad and iPhone apps will automatically feature on the Apple Vision Pro’s App Store. With the majority of frameworks in iPadOS and iOS incorporated in visionOS, nearly all apps from these devices can function on visionOS without alterations.

However, for apps that might need capabilities not available on the Apple Vision Pro, adjustments will be essential. App Store Connect will highlight such incompatibilities, prompting developers to make necessary changes. Developers can employ the visionOS simulator in the upcoming Xcode 15 beta to test their app’s core functionality. Those eager to experience their apps on the Apple Vision Pro device can submit them for a compatibility evaluation or join a developer lab, says the company.

“If you want to take your app to the next level, you can make your app experience feel more natural on visionOS by building your app with the visionOS SDK. Your app will adopt the standard visionOS system appearance and you can add elements, such as 3D content tuned for eyes and hands input,” said Apple.

Apple Vision Pro will debut in early 2024 in the U.S. first and it’s unknown when the device will appear in Canada. Its hefty $3,500 USD starting price tag (over $4,700 CAD before tax) is no joke and should give you lots of time to save up.