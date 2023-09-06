Nintendo Switch Online’s September 2023 Update Includes Kirby’s Star Stacker, Quest for Camelot, and More

Nintendo is adding four new retro games to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. The September 2023 update introduces three games originally released in Japan only and has never been translated to English.

Of the new catalogue of games, Kirby’s Star Stacker, a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) title, joins the fold. Quest for Camelot, a Game Boy Color game is also being added. In addition, two NES titles are also being made available to subscribers. This includes Joy Mech Fight and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day.

Kirby’s Star Stacker is a 1997 SNES title that exclusively launched in Japan. This is the first time the game is being made available to a global market. It’s a standard block-dropping puzzle game with a clear Kirby twist to it.

Quest for Camelot was originally launched in 1998 on the Nintendo handheld. Based on the Warner Bros. movie of the same name, Quest for Camelot is an action RPG where players explore nine worlds and 60 levels as they play as Kayley on her quest to avenge her father’s death.

Much like Kirby’s Star Stacker, Joy Mech Fight is another title that was never localized for western markets. It first launched on the Famicom system in 1993. The 2D fighting game, as indicated by the name, features 36 robots to choose from and play as.

Last up is Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day. This is a 1990 Famicom game heavily based around sports. It’s actually a sequel to an NES game called River City Ransom otherwise known as Street Gangs in western markets.

Nintendo Switch Online is a monthly subscription service available in Canada. Starting at $4.99/month or $24.99/year, players can access online play, cloud saves, as well as a growing library of classic Nintendo titles. This includes monthly support of NES titles, SNES games, Game Boy.