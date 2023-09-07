Google Shares ‘Sneak Peek’ at Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro [VIDEO]

All eyes are on Apple’s special event next week on September 12, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup. While Apple is known for secrecy when it comes to product launches, Google has taken a far more relaxed approach.

Google previously announced a special event on October 4, 2023, to reveal the next-generation of its Pixel smartphones. Today, Google shared a “sneak peek” at the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro design in a video on YouTube.

We see two phones with similar designs to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but with new colour options, including what looks like a pink or rose gold for the smaller Pixel 8. Google says pre-orders will debut the day of the event. This early tease looks like an attempt to get ahead of Apple’s iPhone event and to let people e

Check out the video below:

The Made by Google event is set for October 4 at 7am PT/10am ET.