Google Shares ‘Sneak Peek’ at Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

google pixel 8

All eyes are on Apple’s special event next week on September 12, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup. While Apple is known for secrecy when it comes to product launches, Google has taken a far more relaxed approach.

Google previously announced a special event on October 4, 2023, to reveal the next-generation of its Pixel smartphones. Today, Google shared a “sneak peek” at the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro design in a video on YouTube.

We see two phones with similar designs to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but with new colour options, including what looks like a pink or rose gold for the smaller Pixel 8. Google says pre-orders will debut the day of the event. This early tease looks like an attempt to get ahead of Apple’s iPhone event and to let people e

Check out the video below:

YouTube video

The Made by Google event is set for October 4 at 7am PT/10am ET.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Subway Unveils New MVP Rewards Loyalty Program

Subway has introduced its revamped loyalty program, MVP Rewards, set to launch on September 9 across Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico. Subway says fans are in for a treat as the newly unveiled program offers a multi-tiered experience, from Pro to Captain to All-Star, offering customers more earning potential and perks. This updated rewards...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

CBC to Gain Majority Funding from Online News Act: Experts

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is set to reap the lion's share of the forecasted $172 million in funds from the federal Online News Act, say industry experts. This raises concerns that the newly legislated move could sideline smaller publishers, further elevating the CBC's dominance in Canadian news, reports the Globe and Mail. Bill C-18,...
John Quintet
4 hours ago