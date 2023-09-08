Public Mobile Flash Sale: $34/20GB and 30GB Promo Plans

Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering up a ‘flash sale’ that starts today until September 11, for 20GB and 30GB plans.

Up for grabs is the longstanding $39/20GB 4G plan but available for $5/month off at $34 with a 90-day subscription. This plan is available for new and existing subscribers. It includes unlimited nationwide calling and international SMS/MMS.

Freedom Mobile originally had a $34/20GB 4G plan, then reduced it to $34/10GB. But now it has brought back the $34/20GB plan as a promotion and it seems Public Mobile wants to emphasize this in its ‘flash sale’.

Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo are offering this 20GB plan for $39/month still.

The other plan on sale right now is the $40/30GB 5G plan, available to new subscribers and also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international SMS/MMS. This plan is also being offered by Freedom Mobile and is the ‘cheapest’ entry into a 5G plan at the moment.