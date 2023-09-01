Public Mobile Debuts $34/20GB Promo Plan, Just Like Freedom

Earlier this week, Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile launched a $34/20GB 4G LTE promo plan for bring your own phone customers. This plan has now been matched by Telus-owned Public Mobile for all customers, but also by Virgin and Fido for only Quebec customers.

Public Mobile says the $34/20GB plan is only available when you subscribe to a 90-day subscription. The plan is the $39/20GB plan but with a $5/month discount with no expiry. You get unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS.

This ‘flash sale’ doesn’t have an expiry date, but only says it’s available for a limited time.

Other promos right now from Public Mobile:

$40/30GB 5G

$45/40GB 5G

$50/40GB 5G (Canada-USA)

$50/50GB 5G on 90-day subscription

$60/50GB 5G (Canada-USA) on a 90-day subscription

We’re in the thick of back to school but Black Friday deals are also in the pipeline, so your best bet is to pick the cheapest plan available and be ready to switch to the next best thing. Let us know what you’re going to jump on.