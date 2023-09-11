Apple and Qualcomm Sign iPhone Chip Supply Deal

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

It appears Apple’s in-house 5G modem for the iPhone just isn’t ready for prime time, yet.

On Monday, on the eve of Apple’s iPhone 15 series announcement, Qualcomm announced it has “entered into an agreement with Apple to supply Snapdragon 5G Modem‑RF Systems for smartphone launches in 2024, 2025 and 2026,” said the company in an emailed statement.

“This agreement reinforces Qualcomm’s track record of sustained leadership across 5G technologies and products,” said the company in its announcement.

Currently, Qualcomm supplies Apple with 5G modems for the latter’s iPhones and that doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

Previously, Qualcomm’s CEO said it expected Apple to use its own modems for the iPhone in 2024, but today’s announcement nixes that idea.

The announcement today sent shares of Qualcomm up 3.3%, trading at $109.68 per share.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

iRobot Unveils Roomba Combo j9+ and j9+ Vacuums

Roomba Combo j9+ iRobot today announced the release of its latest Roomba models, addressing common problems faced by rival robot vacuums. The newly introduced Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop, as well as the Roomba j9+ robot vacuum, are aimed at providing an unmatched floor cleaning experience. Among the notable features is the Clean...
Gary Ng
12 hours ago