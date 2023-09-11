Apple Refurbished iPhone 12 Now Available in Canada

IIC Deals
9 seconds ago

refurbished iphone 12

Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone 12 models in Canada on its online store, according to checks confirmed by iPhone in Canada.

Last month, we told you Apple started selling refurbished iPhone 12 mini models, and now the regular iPhone 12 is available on the eve of the iPhone 15 series announcement.

Originally launched in October 2020, this unlocked, SIM-Free iPhone 12 (Model A24021) boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED, is powered by the A14 Bionic chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, and supports 5G, Gigabit LTE, and 802.11ax Wi‑Fi with 2×2 MIMO.

This iPhone 12 is priced at $779 for the 128GB model, “saving” you $140 off, with 128GB white and blue in stock as of writing. No other storage options are available right now.

Users can enjoy up to 17 hours of video playback, take stunning photos with dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras, and benefit from features such as Face ID, Siri, and Apple Pay. The device weighs 5.78 ounces and has a thickness of 0.29 inches.

Apple assures customers of the quality of their refurbished products, which undergo a rigorous refurbishment process. Furthermore, they are covered by a one-year limited warranty, a 15-day return policy, and can be coupled with the AppleCare product. However, engraving and gift wrapping options are not available for these refurbished units, and supplies are limited, says Apple.

Apple made the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max available back in December 2022, and refurbished iPhone 12 Pro units back in October of the same year.

Click here to jump on the refurbished iPhone 12 while it’s still available on Apple.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

BLUETTI’s Power Week Sale: Power Solutions for Modern Needs

The necessity of continuous electricity in our daily routines is undeniable. Whether it's for work, home essentials, or outdoor activities, our reliance on power is paramount. Recognizing this, BLUETTI introduces its Power Week sale this September, offering powerful solutions tailored for every scenario, from extended blackouts to adventurous off-grid living. Combatting Power Outages with High-Capacity...
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air on Sale for 17% Off Already

Apple’s latest 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air is already on sale, seeing a notable 17% discount on Amazon.ca right now. The base configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD in colour Midnight is showing a $300 discount at $1,449.99, regularly priced at $1,749. No other configurations are on sale. Check out the screenshot of the...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Drops to Lowest Price Ever

If you’ve been on the hunt for an Apple AirTag deal, this looks to be the cheapest price we’ve seen to date for a 4-pack. Amazon.ca has a 4-pack of Apple AirTags down to $118.98 right now, saving you $10.02 off, or 8% off the retail price from the iPhone maker. It’s not a massive...
IIC Deals
3 days ago