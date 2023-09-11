Apple Refurbished iPhone 12 Now Available in Canada

Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone 12 models in Canada on its online store, according to checks confirmed by iPhone in Canada.

Last month, we told you Apple started selling refurbished iPhone 12 mini models, and now the regular iPhone 12 is available on the eve of the iPhone 15 series announcement.

Originally launched in October 2020, this unlocked, SIM-Free iPhone 12 (Model A24021) boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED, is powered by the A14 Bionic chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, and supports 5G, Gigabit LTE, and 802.11ax Wi‑Fi with 2×2 MIMO.

This iPhone 12 is priced at $779 for the 128GB model, “saving” you $140 off, with 128GB white and blue in stock as of writing. No other storage options are available right now.

Users can enjoy up to 17 hours of video playback, take stunning photos with dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras, and benefit from features such as Face ID, Siri, and Apple Pay. The device weighs 5.78 ounces and has a thickness of 0.29 inches.

Apple assures customers of the quality of their refurbished products, which undergo a rigorous refurbishment process. Furthermore, they are covered by a one-year limited warranty, a 15-day return policy, and can be coupled with the AppleCare product. However, engraving and gift wrapping options are not available for these refurbished units, and supplies are limited, says Apple.

Apple made the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max available back in December 2022, and refurbished iPhone 12 Pro units back in October of the same year.

Click here to jump on the refurbished iPhone 12 while it’s still available on Apple.ca.