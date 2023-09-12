Apple Guided Tour: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro [VIDEO]

Apple has introduced its latest iPhone 15 series, which includes four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The new phones come with a range of features, including aerospace-grade titanium construction for the Pro models and colour-infused glass for the standard models. The devices are powered by the A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, and the A17 Pro chip for the Pro models. The series also boasts advanced camera systems and new design elements.

Apple again has shared a guided tour video of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series devices.

Design and Build

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are constructed with aerospace-grade titanium, making them the lightest Pro models yet. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a durable aluminum design with colour-infused glass.

Customization

The Pro models introduce a new Action button that allows for a range of custom functions, adding a layer of versatility to the device.

Performance

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are equipped with the A17 Pro chip. These chips enable high performance across various apps and features.

Camera Systems

The new iPhones feature advanced camera systems, with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus having a 48-megapixel main camera with 2x Telephoto. The Pro models go further, offering a 48-megapixel Pro Main camera and up to a 5x Telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Video Capabilities

All new iPhones support advanced video features. The Pro models come with professional-grade filmmaking tools and support Hollywood standard pro formats.

Connectivity

The devices come with a USB-C connector, with the Pro models supporting USB 3 speed for up to 20x faster transfers.

Trade-In and Upgrade

Apple offers trade-in options for both iPhones and other devices. Customers can also opt for in-store pickup or fast, free delivery.

Check out the nearly 9-minute video below: