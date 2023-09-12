Apple Reduces iPhone 14 Prices in Canada

Apple increased pricing for its newest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, to nobody’s surprise. However, with the introduction of new iPhones, last year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are seeing a price drop in 2023.

The new 2023 Canadian pricing for the iPhone 14 models are as follows…

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

So as you can see, discounts are $70 to $100 off.

These new prices are effective immediately and customers can opt for monthly financing options at a whopping 7.99% APR (this used to be 0% APR last year). With federal interest rates having increased since last year’s iPhone 14 launch, 0% APR is gone now, a change Apple made back in June.