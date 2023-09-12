iOS 17, iPadOS 17 Release Dates Announced by Apple

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Apple earlier today made Release Candidate builds available of its latest software, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and more.

When will Apple release iOS 17 for the masses? According to the iPhone maker, that will happen on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Also coming on Monday will be watchOS 10, available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. The update requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 17. We can also expect tvOS 17 to drop on Monday as well.

Last year, Apple delayed the release of iPadOS 16 until late October, to coincide with a lineup refresh. The release date also saw macOS Ventura 13 debut at the same time. But for 2023, there will be no delay. iPadOS 17 is coming on September 18 as well, according to Apple’s website.

When will macOS Sonoma be available for download? Apple says that is coming on September 26, 2023. The company usually staggers its macOS releases so its servers don’t catch on fire.

