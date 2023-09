Final software builds for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV are coming soon, as Apple today made Release Candidate software builds available for developers to download for final tests.

Here’s what’s available right now:

Xcode 15 Release Candidate (15A240d)

iOS 17 Release Candidate (21A329)

iPadOS 17 Release Candidate (21A329)

macOS 14 Release Candidate (23A339)

watchOS 10 Release Candidate (21R356)

tvOS 17 Release Candidate (21J354)

iOS 16.7 Release Candidate (20H18)

iPadOS 16.7 Release Candidate (20H18)

Apple also included iOS 16.7 and iPadOS 16.7 as well. We should likely get iOS 17 ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro launch next week.