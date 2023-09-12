The Weather Network Down, Blames ‘Cybersecurity Incident’

Pelmorex, the parent company of The Weather Network, and also the company behind Canada’s AlertReady system, says it is being affected due to a “cybersecurity incident” (or hack) that has occurred from a third-party software provider.

The Weather Network app and website is not working and has been down since late Monday evening. Both are not showing weather at the moment.

“We are experiencing a system outage that is affecting our services. Our teams are working to restore our services as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for the inconvenience,” said The Weather Network on X this morning.

Hours later, it again said, “We are still experiencing a system outage and our team is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Only this afternoon did The Weather Network share more details. “Pelmorex Corp. has confirmed it has been impacted by a cybersecurity incident connected to a third-party software provider.”

“This has affected @weathernetwork and @meteomedia weather data systems only. @AlertReady capabilities are not impacted and continue to work as intended,” said The Weather Network. “Cyber security experts have been engaged and the investigation is ongoing. Canadians can expect some of our services up and running in the next few hours, with full restoration as soon as possible.”

“Relevant authorities have been notified about the incident. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this incident may have caused,” added The Weather Network.

If you have a widget from The Weather Network on your iPhone or iPad, it won’t be showing any weather right now. Oh well, the weather forecast is usually wrong anyways, right? Just look out the damn window if you want to see weather conditions.

