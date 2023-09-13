Rogers, Fido iPhone 15 Pre-Order Date is on Friday

If you’re looking to pre-order Apple’s latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro from Rogers and Fido, you can do so starting this Friday, September 15, 2023.

The Fido website says iPhone 15 pre-orders will launch on September 15 as well. There’s no specific start time mentioned for pre-orders, aside from “coming soon.”

With Apple increasing the prices of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, expect to pay more if you’re ready to sign a two-year contract with Rogers and Fido for either financing or Upfront Edge plans. Rogers announced prior to Apple’s iPhone 15 event customers with a Rogers credit card can extend 0% APR financing on a device for 48 months, or 4 years.

No pricing is available yet from Rogers and Fido and like in years’ past, this info will be likely released the day of pre-orders.

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders will start this Friday at 5am PDT/8am EDT, so likely wireless carriers such as Rogers and Fido will follow suit again.