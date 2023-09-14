Elon Musk Biography by Walter Isaacson on Sale for 21% Off

The hardcover edition of the biography “Elon Musk,” authored by Walter Isaacson, is currently on sale for $35.43 on Amazon.ca, a 21% discount from its original list price of $44.99 (via Tesla North).

The book was published this week on September 12, 2023, by Simon & Schuster and has received a 5.0-star rating based on two reviews. It also ranks at number 12 on Amazon’s weekly charts.

Isaacson, known for his bestselling biographies including one on Steve Jobs, dives into the life of controversial Elon Musk, the CEO behind Tesla and SpaceX and more. The biography offers an intimate look at Musk’s upbringing in South Africa, his complex relationship with his father, and his journey to becoming one of the most influential figures in technology and space exploration.

The book covers key moments in Musk’s life, from his childhood experiences with bullying to his rise as the richest man on Earth in 2022. It also explores Musk’s psychological complexities, including his high tolerance for risk and his “maniacal intensity.” Isaacson was granted unprecedented access to Musk for the book, which also covers the takeover of Twitter, now known as X.

The biography is available in multiple formats, including a Kindle edition priced at $33.99 and an audiobook available through an Audible membership. The hardcover edition spans 688 pages. Might make a great upcoming holiday or birthday gift? The book goes on sale just two days after hitting shelves.

Click here to buy Elon Musk’s biography while it’s still on sale on Amazon.ca.