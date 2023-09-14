How to Watch Today’s Nintendo Direct and What to Expect

A Nintendo Direct is being held today, September 14th. The live stream presentation is expected to detail new information on upcoming Nintendo Switch titles releasing this “winter.”

Announced on X (formally Twitter), Nintendo revealed that today’s Direct is expected to run for 40 minutes. There are many titles yet to be released by Nintendo that are slated this year, giving us a rough idea of what we may expect to see.

Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter. Watch it live here: https://t.co/tUb8vyZNfx pic.twitter.com/WJcQ5ZQl1b — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2023

Of course, one of the tentpole titles for Nintendo Switch this fall is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which recently received its own dedicated Direct. It’s safe to assume there’ll be some sort of small snippet shown during today’s presentation.

In addition, Nintendo has slated games such as the Super Mario RPG for November 17th. It’s likely we’ll see a new trailer for the anticipated remake of the SNES classic. Detective Pikachu Returns and WarioWare: Move It are two other titles released this year.

On top of that, Nintendo announced that a dedicated Princess Peach game is in active development for 2024. Alongside this untitled game, Switch owners can look forward to a remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon next year.

There’s also DLC and other content Switch owners can look forward to rounding out the year. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have already released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask, the first DLC add-on for the game. However, The Indigo Disk is expected this winter. Plus players can look forward to the final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks this winter as well. Additionally, there are still a few months work of Nintendo Switch Online games the company could announce if they choose to do so.

To set expectations accordingly, this likely isn’t the event where Nintendo will drop any substantial news on upcoming hardware. While recent reports have pulled the curtain back in a small way, the “Switch 2” isn’t expected to launch until mid-late 2024 at the earliest.

If you’re aiming to tune in today, the Nintendo Direct is being held at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT. The live stream will be available to watch on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.