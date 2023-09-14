iPhone 14 Pro to Get a Camera Feature from iPhone 15 Pro

Apple has just rolled out the iOS 17 release candidate (RC), and within its code lies a sneak peek at some exciting camera enhancements coming to the iPhone 15.

The standout change is that the iPhone 15 will boast the ability to capture 48-megapixel photos at 1x zoom, a substantial upgrade from the iPhone 14’s 12-megapixel sensor.

This advancement promises users even more detailed and sharper photos.

Moreover, MacRumors’ Steve Moser has confirmed in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that this feature will also find its way to the iPhone 14 Pro.

To enable it on the iPhone 14 Pro, users simply need to adjust their camera capture settings to “Most Compatible.”

Moser elaborates on the upcoming camera options:

“The iPhone 15 will introduce a ‘HEIF Max’ mode for snapping 48 MP HEIF images and a ‘JPEG Max’ mode for those who prefer 48 MP JPEG images for improved compatibility. Additionally, the 48 MP ProRaw mode will be renamed ‘ProRaw Max.'”

However, it’s worth noting that not all camera modes will support the full 48 megapixels. Night mode, flash photography, and macro shots will still be limited to 12 megapixels.

This limitation arises because these modes necessitate faster shutter speeds, which a higher-resolution sensor can’t provide.

For those curious about file sizes when capturing photos at the new 24 MP size, here’s what to expect:

3 MB for HEIF at 24 MP

4.8 MB for JPEG at 24 MP

35 MB for ProRAW at 24 MP

In comparison, the 48 MP size will yield the following file sizes:

5 MB for HEIF Max at 48 MP

10 MB for JPEG Max at 48 MP

75 MB for ProRAW Max at 48 MP

The iOS 17 RC is now available for developers and beta testers to explore these exciting camera upgrades, providing a glimpse of the enhanced photography experiences coming to both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15.