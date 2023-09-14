Apple Drops iOS 17 RC with 20 New iPhone Ringtones

In the wake of its recent announcement about the iPhone 15 series, Apple has just rolled out iOS 17 RC (Release Candidate) for both developers and public beta testers.

iOS 17, a much-anticipated update, introduces an array of exciting features, including Contact Poster, NameDrop, and StandBy mode.

However, what has caught the attention of many is the addition of a variety of brand-new and remastered ringtones for iPhones in the RC build. This means that with the final iOS 17 release, users will get more than 20 new ringtone choices and sound alerts.

These ringtones can be customized for incoming calls, text messages, emails, and calendar notifications. Apple has even given some of the classic ringtones a touch-up for improved sound quality.

What sets these new ringtones apart is their enhanced haptic feedback, providing a more tactile experience. Several of them offer seamless, uninterrupted sounds without noticeable repetitions.

Interestingly, this marks Apple’s first venture into creating new ringtones since iOS 7 was introduced in 2013, except for a single addition that came with the iPhone X in 2017.

What’s different this time is that these new ringtones are compatible with all iPhone models that support iOS 17, eliminating the need to purchase an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro to enjoy the new ringtones.

iOS 17 is designed to run on iPhone XR and later models, while iPadOS 17 requires an iPad equipped with an A10 Bionic chip or later.

Developers and beta testers can already download the iOS 17 RC build, allowing them to explore the new ringtones and features before the official release.