Meta Horizon Worlds Expands to Mobile and the Web

Meta Horizon Worlds, the virtual reality (VR) platform from Facebook, has begun its expansion to mobile and web interfaces.

The company has initiated early access to its first Meta Horizon world, Super Rumble, via the Meta Quest app on Android devices. iOS support is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, while early access is also available through web browsers at horizon.meta.com.

Over the next few months, the company plans to launch additional worlds, allowing users to engage in various activities such as socializing with friends, attending comedy shows, and participating in free concerts and events. These experiences will be accessible from any web-connected device.

The company emphasizes that while Quest headsets offer the most immersive experience, the metaverse should be accessible to everyone, regardless of the device they use. The new flatscreen version aims to provide multiple entry points to the metaverse, enabling users to join friends online and partake in activities without requiring a headset.

The mobile and web versions will maintain the same safety features as the VR version, including specific protections for teenage users. Several controls have been optimized for a more seamless experience on mobile devices and computers. Meta Horizon Worlds remains free on both new platforms and is available to individuals aged 13 and above in supported regions.

For now, the company is in the testing phase, gradually rolling out early access as they gather user feedback to refine the experience. Further updates are expected in the weeks and months ahead. Interested users can sign up to be notified when more invites become available.