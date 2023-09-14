Meta Horizon Worlds Expands to Mobile and the Web

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Meta horizon worlds ios

Meta Horizon Worlds, the virtual reality (VR) platform from Facebook, has begun its expansion to mobile and web interfaces.

The company has initiated early access to its first Meta Horizon world, Super Rumble, via the Meta Quest app on Android devices. iOS support is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, while early access is also available through web browsers at horizon.meta.com.

Over the next few months, the company plans to launch additional worlds, allowing users to engage in various activities such as socializing with friends, attending comedy shows, and participating in free concerts and events. These experiences will be accessible from any web-connected device.

The company emphasizes that while Quest headsets offer the most immersive experience, the metaverse should be accessible to everyone, regardless of the device they use. The new flatscreen version aims to provide multiple entry points to the metaverse, enabling users to join friends online and partake in activities without requiring a headset.

The mobile and web versions will maintain the same safety features as the VR version, including specific protections for teenage users. Several controls have been optimized for a more seamless experience on mobile devices and computers. Meta Horizon Worlds remains free on both new platforms and is available to individuals aged 13 and above in supported regions.

For now, the company is in the testing phase, gradually rolling out early access as they gather user feedback to refine the experience. Further updates are expected in the weeks and months ahead. Interested users can sign up to be notified when more invites become available.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Canada Initiates Reforms to Competition Act to Tackle Monopolies

François-Philippe Champagne, the federal Minister of Industry, Science, and Industry, announced key amendments to the country's Competition Act on Thursday. The changes aim to address the growing concern over monopolies in various sectors and come after extensive consultations with civil society groups, academics, and experts. The move was applauded by non-profit and consumer advocate OpenMedia....
John Quintet
20 mins ago

Elon Musk Biography by Walter Isaacson on Sale for 21% Off

The hardcover edition of the biography "Elon Musk," authored by Walter Isaacson, is currently on sale for $35.43 on Amazon.ca, a 21% discount from its original list price of $44.99 (via Tesla North). The book was published this week on September 12, 2023, by Simon & Schuster and has received a 5.0-star rating based on...
IIC Deals
28 mins ago

Unity’s New Fee Plan Triggers Industry Backlash, Stock Falls 6%

Tech gaming firm Unity has ignited controversy in the game development community with its newly announced "Runtime Fee," set to take effect in 2024. The fee will be charged to developers for each new user installation of a game, after certain download and revenue thresholds are met. The move has led to widespread backlash, including...
John Quintet
41 mins ago