Apple Staff Told to Withhold Info on iPhone 12 Radiation in France [Update]

John Quintet
41 mins ago

Apple is facing scrutiny in France over the radiation levels of its iPhone 12 model. The company has directed its tech support employees not to volunteer any information when consumers inquire about the issues, reports Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman.

Employees have been instructed to state that they have no information to share if customers ask about the French government’s claims that the device exceeds electromagnetic radiation standards. Additionally, staff are to adhere to Apple’s standard two-week return policy and decline any requests for phone returns or exchanges beyond that period.

When questioned about the safety of the phone, Apple’s guidance advises employees to assure customers that all Apple products undergo rigorous testing for safety. This comes after the French government requested Apple to halt sales of the iPhone 12 earlier this week, citing tests that showed the device emits electromagnetic waves exceeding acceptable levels. France’s digital minister has given Apple a two-week deadline to resolve the issue through a software update.

Apple has contested these claims, stating that it will engage with French authorities to demonstrate the iPhone 12’s compliance. The company, based in Cupertino, California, has provided both in-house and third-party lab testing results to officials, asserting that the device falls within legal limits.

The timing of the controversy coincides with Apple’s phasing out of the iPhone 12, which was discontinued following the announcement of the iPhone 15 line. However, the French government’s stance could potentially affect millions of existing iPhone 12 users. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple sold over 100 million units of the iPhone 12 within its first seven months on the market.

In the wake of France’s initial statement, other European Union countries, including Belgium and Germany, have begun assessing the radiation levels of the iPhone 12.

Update: Apple told Reuters a software update is coming to fix this alleged radiation issue.

“We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France,” said Apple in a statement. “This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern.”

