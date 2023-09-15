Bell, Koodo iPhone 15 Series Pricing Now Available

Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders today, ahead of next week’s launch.

Carrier pricing is now available from Rogers/Fido, Telus/Koodo and also Bell and Virgin Plus. All carriers are offering 0% device financing on various two-year terms that require minimum monthly phone plans as well.

Below you can find Bell’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pricing on its Device Return Option with a required minimum rate plan with 0% APR (2-year term):

iPhone 15 ($1,161.00 outright)

Monthly Payment : $33.38/mo. for 24 months

Down Payment: $0.00

iPhone 15 Plus ($1,315.44 outright)

Monthly Payment : $37.73/mo. for 24 months

Down Payment : $0.00

: $0.00

iPhone 15 Pro ($1,490.40 outright)

Monthly Payment : $43.35/mo. for 24 months

Down Payment: $0.00

iPhone 15 Pro Max ($1,799.28 outright)

Monthly Payment : $52.06/mo. for 24 months

Down Payment: $0.00

Virgin Plus is offering iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus pre-orders as well today, and customers can get devices on Sweet Pay 0% APR financing, which requires a two-year term and a required minimum monthly plan:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max ($1,799.28)

Down Payment : $999

Down Payment : $999
Monthly Payment: $33.35/mo. with Sweet Pay

Apple iPhone 15 Pro ($1,490.40)

Down Payment : $690

Down Payment : $690
Monthly Payment: $33.35/mo. with Sweet Pay

Apple iPhone 15 Plus ($1,315.44)

Down Payment : $515

Down Payment : $515
Monthly Payment: $33.36/mo. with Sweet Pay

Apple iPhone 15 ($1,161.00)

Down Payment : $361

Down Payment : $361
Monthly Payment: $33.34/mo. with Sweet Pay

Your best bet if you can, is to buy your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro outright from Apple, then jump on a cheaper monthly bring-your-own-device plan.