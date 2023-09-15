Telus, Koodo iPhone 15 Series Pricing Now Available

Telus and Koodo’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pricing is now available, along with pre-orders for the new smartphones from Apple.

“There’s no better way to experience iPhone 15 than at TELUS. We are excited to offer our customers Apple’s newest iPhone 15 series lineup, including iPhone 15 Pro with powerful camera and A17 Pro chip that unlocks next-level gaming experience and pro performance, as well as iPhone 15 with an advanced camera system and Dynamic Island,” said James Rooke, Vice-president of Connectivity Products & Brands, Telus, in a statement.

Telus says you can “Save up to 59% over 24 months when you trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 Pro with Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment.”

Telus iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pricing on Bring-It-Back on a 2-year term is below, with Easy Payment 0% financing applied. At the end of 24 months, you return the device to Telus, or keep it and pay back the Bring-It-Back amount.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Monthly Payment : $52.04/mo

iPhone 15 Pro

Monthly Payment : $43.33/mo

iPhone 15 Plus

Monthly Payment : $37.71/mo

iPhone 15

Monthly Payment : $33.38/mo

As for Koodo, iPhone 15 is available on Tab Plus, Tab Mid and Tab Basic, with various downpayment and monthly charges. iPhone 15 128GB pricing (does not include your phone plan, that’s on top), for example, is below:

Tab Plus : $369.00 today, then $33/mo for 24 months

For an iPhone 15 Pro, Tab pricing is as follows for an entry 128GB:

Tab Plus : $698.00 today, then $33/mo for 24 months

Koodo has a similar Tab pricing structure for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus. There’s not real discount buying from a carrier as device prices are marked up a bit versus Apple.ca. You just are spreading out your device repayment options and you’ll be required to have a higher-priced monthly plan.