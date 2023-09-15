Rogers, Fido iPhone 15 Series Pricing Now Available

Rogers and Fido have kicked off iPhone 15 series pre-orders and also revealed pricing for upfront purchases, along with financing options.

According to Rogers, the company shared its pricing for monthly financing with and without Upfront Edge on a two-year term, plus what it will cost for 48-month 0% APR financing with a Rogers credit card. You’ll again note that outright device pricing has a markup over pricing from Apple.ca, about $32 to $66 more depending on device.

Rogers iPhone 15 Series Pricing

iPhone 15

128 GB Full Price: $1161.00 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $32.55 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $48.38 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $24.18

256 GB Full Price: $1315.44 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $36.90 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $54.81 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.41

512 GB Full Price: $1624.32 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $45.60 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $67.68 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $33.84



iPhone 15 Plus

128 GB Full Price: $1315.44 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $36.90 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $54.81 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.40

256 GB Full Price: $1469.88 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $41.25 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $61.25 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $30.62

512 GB Full Price: $1778.76 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $49.95 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $74.12 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.06



iPhone 15 Pro

128 GB Full Price: $1490.40 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $42.10 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $62.10 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $31.05

256 GB Full Price: $1644.84 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $46.46 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $68.54 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $34.27

512 GB Full Price: $1953.72 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $55.16 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $81.41 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $40.70

1 TB Full Price: $2,261.52 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $63.82 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $94.23 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $47.12



iPhone 15 Pro Max

256 GB Full Price: $1,799.28 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $50.81 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $74.97 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.49

512 GB Full Price: $2,107.08 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $59.47 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $87.80 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $43.90

1 TB Full Price: $2,415.96 Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $68.17 Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $100.67 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $50.33



Fido iPhone 15 Series Pricing

iPhone 15

128 GB Full Price: $1161.00 Down Payment: $361.00 Monthly Financing: $33.34 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $24.18

256 GB Full Price: $1315.44 Down Payment: $515.00 Monthly Financing: $33.36 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.41

512 GB Full Price: $1624.32 Down Payment: $824.00 Monthly Financing: $33.35 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $33.84



iPhone 15 Plus

128 GB Full Price: $1315.44 Down Payment: $515.00 Monthly Financing: $33.36 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.40

256 GB Full Price: $1469.88 Down Payment: $670.00 Monthly Financing: $33.33 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $30.62

512 GB Full Price: $1778.76 Down Payment: $979.00 Monthly Financing: $33.33 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.06



iPhone 15 Pro

128 GB Full Price: $1490.40 Down Payment: $690.00 Monthly Financing: $33.33 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $31.05

256 GB Full Price: $1644.84 Down Payment: $845.00 Monthly Financing: $33.33 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $34.27

512 GB Full Price: $1953.72 Down Payment: $1154.00 Monthly Financing: $33.33 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $40.70

1 TB Full Price: $2,261.52 Down Payment: $1462.00 Monthly Financing: $33.32 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $47.12



iPhone 15 Pro Max

256 GB Full Price: $1,799.28 Down Payment: $999.00 Monthly Financing: $33.35 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.49

512 GB Full Price: $2,107.08 Down Payment: $1307.00 Monthly Financing: $33.34 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $43.90

1 TB Full Price: $2,415.96 Down Payment: $1616.00 Monthly Financing: $33.34 Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $50.33



