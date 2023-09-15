Rogers, Fido iPhone 15 Series Pricing Now Available

Rogers and Fido have kicked off iPhone 15 series pre-orders and also revealed pricing for upfront purchases, along with financing options.
According to Rogers, the company shared its pricing for monthly financing with and without Upfront Edge on a two-year term, plus what it will cost for
48-month 0% APR financing with a Rogers credit card. You’ll again note that outright device pricing has a markup over pricing from Apple.ca, about $32 to $66 more depending on device. Rogers iPhone 15 Series Pricing
iPhone 15
128 GB
Full Price: $1161.00
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $32.55
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $48.38
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $24.18
256 GB
Full Price: $1315.44
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $36.90
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $54.81
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.41
512 GB
Full Price: $1624.32
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $45.60
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $67.68
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $33.84
iPhone 15 Plus
128 GB
Full Price: $1315.44
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $36.90
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $54.81
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.40
256 GB
Full Price: $1469.88
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $41.25
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $61.25
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $30.62
512 GB
Full Price: $1778.76
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $49.95
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $74.12
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.06
iPhone 15 Pro
128 GB
Full Price: $1490.40
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $42.10
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $62.10
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $31.05
256 GB
Full Price: $1644.84
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $46.46
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $68.54
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $34.27
512 GB
Full Price: $1953.72
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $55.16
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $81.41
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $40.70
1 TB
Full Price: $2,261.52
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $63.82
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $94.23
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $47.12
iPhone 15 Pro Max
256 GB
Full Price: $1,799.28
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $50.81
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $74.97
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.49
512 GB
Full Price: $2,107.08
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $59.47
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $87.80
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $43.90
1 TB
Full Price: $2,415.96
Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $68.17
Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $100.67
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $50.33
Fido iPhone 15 Series Pricing
iPhone 15
128 GB
Full Price: $1161.00
Down Payment: $361.00
Monthly Financing: $33.34
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $24.18
256 GB
Full Price: $1315.44
Down Payment: $515.00
Monthly Financing: $33.36
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.41
512 GB
Full Price: $1624.32
Down Payment: $824.00
Monthly Financing: $33.35
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $33.84
iPhone 15 Plus
128 GB
Full Price: $1315.44
Down Payment: $515.00
Monthly Financing: $33.36
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.40
256 GB
Full Price: $1469.88
Down Payment: $670.00
Monthly Financing: $33.33
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $30.62
512 GB
Full Price: $1778.76
Down Payment: $979.00
Monthly Financing: $33.33
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.06
iPhone 15 Pro
128 GB
Full Price: $1490.40
Down Payment: $690.00
Monthly Financing: $33.33
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $31.05
256 GB
Full Price: $1644.84
Down Payment: $845.00
Monthly Financing: $33.33
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $34.27
512 GB
Full Price: $1953.72
Down Payment: $1154.00
Monthly Financing: $33.33
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $40.70
1 TB
Full Price: $2,261.52
Down Payment: $1462.00
Monthly Financing: $33.32
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $47.12
iPhone 15 Pro Max
256 GB
Full Price: $1,799.28
Down Payment: $999.00
Monthly Financing: $33.35
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.49
512 GB
Full Price: $2,107.08
Down Payment: $1307.00
Monthly Financing: $33.34
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $43.90
1 TB
Full Price: $2,415.96
Down Payment: $1616.00
Monthly Financing: $33.34
Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $50.33
Did you pre-order an iPhone 15 device from Rogers or Fido today?