Rogers, Fido iPhone 15 Series Pricing Now Available

John Quintet
2 hours ago

Rogers and Fido have kicked off iPhone 15 series pre-orders and also revealed pricing for upfront purchases, along with financing options.

According to Rogers, the company shared its pricing for monthly financing with and without Upfront Edge on a two-year term, plus what it will cost for 48-month 0% APR financing with a Rogers credit card. You’ll again note that outright device pricing has a markup over pricing from Apple.ca, about $32 to $66 more depending on device.

Rogers iPhone 15 Series Pricing

iPhone 15

  • 128 GB
    • Full Price: $1161.00
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $32.55
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $48.38
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $24.18
  • 256 GB
    • Full Price: $1315.44
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $36.90
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $54.81
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.41
  • 512 GB
    • Full Price: $1624.32
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $45.60
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $67.68
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $33.84

iPhone 15 Plus

  • 128 GB
    • Full Price: $1315.44
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $36.90
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $54.81
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.40
  • 256 GB
    • Full Price: $1469.88
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $41.25
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $61.25
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $30.62
  • 512 GB
    • Full Price: $1778.76
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $49.95
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $74.12
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.06

iPhone 15 Pro

  • 128 GB
    • Full Price: $1490.40
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $42.10
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $62.10
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $31.05
  • 256 GB
    • Full Price: $1644.84
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $46.46
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $68.54
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $34.27
  • 512 GB
    • Full Price: $1953.72
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $55.16
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $81.41
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $40.70
  • 1 TB
    • Full Price: $2,261.52
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $63.82
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $94.23
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $47.12

iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • 256 GB
    • Full Price: $1,799.28
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $50.81
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $74.97
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.49
  • 512 GB
    • Full Price: $2,107.08
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $59.47
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $87.80
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $43.90
  • 1 TB
    • Full Price: $2,415.96
    • Monthly Financing (with Upfront Edge): $68.17
    • Monthly Financing (without Upfront Edge): $100.67
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $50.33

Fido iPhone 15 Series Pricing

iPhone 15

  • 128 GB
    • Full Price: $1161.00
    • Down Payment: $361.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.34
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $24.18
  • 256 GB
    • Full Price: $1315.44
    • Down Payment: $515.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.36
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.41
  • 512 GB
    • Full Price: $1624.32
    • Down Payment: $824.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.35
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $33.84

iPhone 15 Plus

  • 128 GB
    • Full Price: $1315.44
    • Down Payment: $515.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.36
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $27.40
  • 256 GB
    • Full Price: $1469.88
    • Down Payment: $670.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.33
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $30.62
  • 512 GB
    • Full Price: $1778.76
    • Down Payment: $979.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.33
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.06

iPhone 15 Pro

  • 128 GB
    • Full Price: $1490.40
    • Down Payment: $690.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.33
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $31.05
  • 256 GB
    • Full Price: $1644.84
    • Down Payment: $845.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.33
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $34.27
  • 512 GB
    • Full Price: $1953.72
    • Down Payment: $1154.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.33
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $40.70
  • 1 TB
    • Full Price: $2,261.52
    • Down Payment: $1462.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.32
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $47.12

iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • 256 GB
    • Full Price: $1,799.28
    • Down Payment: $999.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.35
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $37.49
  • 512 GB
    • Full Price: $2,107.08
    • Down Payment: $1307.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.34
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $43.90
  • 1 TB
    • Full Price: $2,415.96
    • Down Payment: $1616.00
    • Monthly Financing: $33.34
    • Monthly Financing with 48-Month 0% Equal Payment Plan: $50.33

Did you pre-order an iPhone 15 device from Rogers or Fido today?

