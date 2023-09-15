iPhone 15 Series Battery Capacity Revealed Thanks to Regulatory Database

As the iPhone 15 preorders begin to open in Canada, we’ve now got a better understanding of the battery capacities and wattage support across all four devices.

A report from MySmartPrice shows that a Chinese regulatory database has published all relative battery capacities of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. From there, we’re able to compare and see how much of an improvement the new series provides over its iPhone 14 counterpart.

The battery capacities of the iPhone 15 series are as follows:

iPhone 15: 3,349mAh

iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383mAh

iPhone 15 Pro: 3,274mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422mAh

When compared to the iPhone 14, Apple has indeed increased the battery capacity across the board. However, many devices only offer incremental upgrades. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, does offer the biggest increase when looking at its predecessor. For comparison, here are the iPhone 14 battery capacities:

iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

During the Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event, Apple did not highlight any of the battery capacities for the iPhone 15 series. However, this same regulatory database did correctly highlight the capacities for iPhone 14 prior to the launch last year.

While battery capacities were not shown during the event, Apple did reveal claims on battery life and the number of hours a user could get from a single charge. Looking at the iPhone 15 series, battery life is as follows:

iPhone 15: 20 hours

iPhone 15 Plus: 26 hours

iPhone 15 Pro: 23 hours

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 29 hours

If these claims are accurate, iPhone 15 users will receive the same number of hours of usage as iPhone 14 users. That said, we’re still unable to confirm how the improved A17 Pro chip will impact performance and battery life.

Preorders for iPhone 15 are available now. All four devices launch on Friday, September 22nd.