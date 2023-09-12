Apple’s September 2023 iPhone 15 Event Replay [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

apple september 2023 event

Apple today announced its new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more at its special event held at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The replay of the event, which was just under 1 hour and 30 minutes, is available to watch again on Apple’s website and also YouTube.

Check it out below:

YouTube video

Click here to see all of our Apple ‘Wanderlust’ event coverage today.

