TikTok Fined $368 Million in Europe

Usman Qureshi
9 seconds ago

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has announced a substantial fine of €345 million (approx. $368 million) against TikTok following an extensive investigation into its data processing practices.

Tiktok svg

The DPC initiated this voluntary inquiry to assess TikTok’s compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) concerning the personal data of child users on the platform.

The inquiry focused on several aspects, including TikTok’s default platform settings and its ‘Family Pairing’ feature, as well as age verification during registration. Additionally, the DPC examined TikTok’s transparency obligations, particularly in relation to default settings for child users.

After concluding its investigation, the DPC submitted a draft decision to various Supervisory Authorities Concerned (CSAs) on September 13, 2022.

The draft decision highlighted several GDPR violations, including infringements of Articles 5(1)(c), 5(1)(f), 24(1), 25(1), 25(2), 12(1), and 13(1)(e). While there was general agreement on the findings, objections were raised by the Supervisory Authorities of Italy and Berlin.

TikTok fine

Berlin’s Supervisory Authority requested the inclusion of an additional violation related to the GDPR principle of fairness, specifically concerning ‘dark patterns.’

On the other hand, the Italian Supervisory Authority sought to reverse the DPC’s finding of compliance with Article 25 of GDPR regarding TikTok’s approach to age verification during the Relevant Period.

These objections led to a deadlock, prompting the DPC to refer the matter to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) for resolution under Article 65 of GDPR.

The DPC’s final decision, dated September 1, 2023, records multiple GDPR violations. As a result, TikTok faces severe consequences, including a reprimand, a three-month deadline to bring its processing practices into compliance, and a staggering administrative fine.

More information about the decision is available on the EDPB website here.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Staff Told to Withhold Info on iPhone 12 Radiation in France [Update]

Apple is facing scrutiny in France over the radiation levels of its iPhone 12 model. The company has directed its tech support employees not to volunteer any information when consumers inquire about the issues, reports Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman. Employees have been instructed to state that they have no information to share if customers ask...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

iPhone 15 Reserve and Pickup in Canada Still Possible

Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders today in Canada, and the kick off saw some hiccups for users first thing, again. While previous years saw a direct link for a dedicated Reserve and Pickup option, allowing customers to choose their device and pick it up from an Apple Store, that link is...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

iPhone 15 Pro Max Delivery Estimates Slip to November in Canada

Did you pre-order a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro this morning? Delivery estimates, as expected, have slipped for the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max in Canada and beyond, again. Delivery estimates depending on colour and storage are showing dates into mid-October and also November. Check out the following estimated delivery dates for...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago