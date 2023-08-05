TikTok to Make Algorithm Changes in Europe

TikTok has announced a series of updates tailored to European users in preparation for the implementation of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), Reuters is reporting.

The ByteDance-owned platform’s latest features are designed to improve compliance with the upcoming regulations and ensure a safer online environment.

One significant change involves TikTok allowing its European users to switch off the personalized algorithm used for its For You and Live feeds. The app’s algorithm has been the star of the show so far, as it is just too good at knowing what you like and what to show you next.

By disabling this function, users will be shown “popular videos from both the places where they live and around the world” instead of content based on their personal interests, according to TikTok.

This move aims to address concerns about the potential dissemination of harmful or inappropriate content to users.

The DSA requires large online platforms, including TikTok and Google, to take responsibility for policing illegal content on their platforms, prohibit certain advertising practices, and cooperate with authorities in data sharing.

To meet these requirements, TikTok agreed to undergo a voluntary “stress test” last month, but EU industry chief Thierry Breton stated that more efforts were necessary for the platform to achieve full compliance.

In response, TikTok has dedicated significant resources to ensure compliance with the DSA.

Another notable change is related to personalized ads targeting young users. European users between the ages of 13 and 17 will automatically be exempt from receiving personalized ads based on their online activities, eliminating the need for them to manually opt-out with a toggle.

TikTok has not disclosed a specific release date for these updates, but the company is striving to meet the DSA’s deadline of August 28th.