Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals His iPhone 15 Model of Choice

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed what iPhone 15 device he’s using, and colour. That’s according to Cook in an interview with a popular Chinese social media user named ‘Mr He’ (大家好 我叫何同学), which took place at Apple Park at Tuesday’s special event.

Tim Cook s iPhone 15 Pro

Here’s a video of ‘Mr. He’ speaking with Cook, below. The video is originally from Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, but was later extracted and shared on X (via MacDailyNews):

“Do you have a favourite iPhone colour?”, Cook was asked. “You know, I’m using the natural. I love it but I tell you, it was a hard decision,” said Cook. “It was a hard decision because the blue really caught my eye and the white really caught my eye and the black really caught my eye,” added Cook, mentioning all the new iPhone 15 Pro colours (of course).

“You can have four phones and switch between each one,” joked ‘Mr. He’ in response. “Exactly,” laughed Cook. In the past, ‘Mr. He’ also had interview opportunities with Cook, such as during an Apple event during the pandemic.

Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders on Friday, which again resulted in some hiccups. iPhone 15 Pro Max estimated delivery dates have slipped into November.

 

