iPhone 15 Pro Max Delivery Estimates Slip to November in Canada

Did you pre-order a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro this morning? Delivery estimates, as expected, have slipped for the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max in Canada and beyond, again.

Delivery estimates depending on colour and storage are showing dates into mid-October and also November.

Check out the following estimated delivery dates for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Note that this year, Apple eliminated the option to buy a 128GB capacity, forcing customers to pay more for the 256GB version (along with price increases across the board):

The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are still showing estimated delivery dates of September 22, which is the launch date next week for the entire iPhone 15 series lineup.

Now, these delivery estimates can always change, but for now, if have an Apple Store nearby you can choose to pick one up at store, with some models showing September 23 as a pick up date.

What did you end up ordering today?