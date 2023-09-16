Fido Giving Free Bonus Data Again, Check Your Account

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Rogers-owned Fido is doling out free data bonuses again to select customers, notifying them via text message.

The text informs Fido users of a free monthly data bonus, in the form of 10GB or 20GB per month, according to various users on RFD. If you didn’t get a text message, you can log into your online Fido account to see if any deals are waiting for you.

Some Fido owners mentioned they were on the company’s $39/20GB plan and received the bonus offer.

The text message reads, “we want to offer you…FREE DATA! It’s our way of thanking you for being such an awesome customer!’.

Customers can then accept the free bonus data offers after logging into their Fido accounts. The free monthly data looks to be a way to keep customers with the company, ahead of Black Friday and holiday cellphone plan deals.

Did you get any bonus data offers from Fido?

