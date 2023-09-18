Apple’s New FineWoven Case for iPhone 15: Hands On

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Apple has recently introduced a fresh lineup of ‘FineWoven’ iPhone cases. Comprising 68% post-consumer recycled material, these accessories are intended to replace their leather counterparts.

Apple FineWoven case 15

These new FineWoven iPhone accessories are crafted using premium microtwill, and offer an eco-friendly choice with reduced emissions compared to traditional leather.

Among the offerings are the FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe and the FineWoven Case with MagSafe, both priced at $79 CAD.

They come in an array of five distinct colors perfectly tailored for the iPhone 15 series: black, taupe, mulberry, pacific blue, and evergreen.

Vadim Yuryev, the tech enthusiast from YouTube channel MaxTech, has just shared his initial impressions of the FineWoven case for iPhone 15 and 15 Pro via a series of posts on X.

According to Yuryev, the FineWoven fabric is subtly integrated, practically invisible unless closely scrutinized. The back texture of the case “exudes a super soft sensation akin to suede.”

Apple FineWoven case 15 Pro Max

Despite appearing like silicone at first glance, the sides are, in fact, made of the grippy FineWoven material. The material’s fibers, however, tend to trap tiny pieces of lint or debris, making them challenging to remove.

The camera bump is constructed from plastic. The case’s interior boasts a notably smooth feel. Yuryev found the metal buttons to be exceptionally pleasing to the touch.

It’s worth noting that the MagSafe ring includes the bottom alignment magnet, although it may not be immediately apparent.

Apple FineWoven case 15 Pro

While the FineWoven case offers many positives, it falls slightly short of the premium feel associated with Apple’s older genuine leather cases.

Apple’s FineWoven iPhone 15 accessories promise a sustainable yet stylish choice, with initial impressions suggesting a unique blend of comfort and aesthetics.

