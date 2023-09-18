Apple’s New iCloud+ Plans Now Available in Canada 

Apple’s new iCloud+ subscription plans are now available in Canada. The company announced the new storage plans last week at its iPhone 15 special event.

There is now a 6TB iCloud+ plan for $39.99 CAD per month and 12TB for $79.99 CAD per month. These plans are designed to complement the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro’s 48MP Main cameras, which capture high-resolution photos and 4K videos.

With iCloud+, users can store large libraries of original, high-resolution photos and videos in iCloud, making them easily accessible across all devices and the web. The service also optimizes versions of these files on the iPhone to save space.

Every iCloud+ subscription comes with a suite of premium features:

Private Relay : Ensures complete privacy while browsing in Safari, shielding users from network providers, websites, and even Apple.

: Ensures complete privacy while browsing in Safari, shielding users from network providers, websites, and even Apple. Hide My Email : Allows users to generate unique, random email addresses for signing up for newsletters and offers without revealing their personal email.

: Allows users to generate unique, random email addresses for signing up for newsletters and offers without revealing their personal email. HomeKit Secure Video: Provides end-to-end encrypted home security footage that only the user and authorized individuals can access.

Provides end-to-end encrypted home security footage that only the user and authorized individuals can access. Custom Email Domains: Enables users to personalize their iCloud email addresses or purchase custom domains directly from Mail settings.

Enables users to personalize their iCloud email addresses or purchase custom domains directly from Mail settings. Family Sharing: Allows up to five other people in a family group to share the iCloud+ plan, giving everyone in the household access to premium features and ample storage while keeping their content private and separate.

Here’s the full list of Canadian iCloud+ storage pricing right now:

$1.29 for 50GB

$3.99 for 200GB

$12.99 for 2TB

$39.99 for 6TB

$79.99 for 12TB

It’s too bad there’s a massive gap from 200GB to 2TB, as that forces an Apple customer to pay $3.99 all the way to $12.99 per month.

The new iCloud+ plans aim to offer users more storage options and enhanced privacy features, making it a comprehensive solution for Apple’s ecosystem. Are you going to upgrade to one of these new storage plans?