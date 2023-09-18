Apple Vision Pro Launch Still on Track for 2024, Confirms Tim Cook

In Brown County, Texas, Apple has embarked on a joint venture to power 100,000 homes with clean energy through a four-mile-long stretch of nearly a million solar panels. It’s a staggering project from Apple as it continues to pursue its green goals. But don’t accuse Cook and Apple of just talking and not choosing action when it comes to the environment.

Apple CEO Tim Cook dismissed accusations of “virtue signaling,” stating, “I don’t do virtue signaling, at all. I don’t believe in it. We want to do hard work,” said the iPhone maker’s leader to CBS News.

Cook emphasized that Apple’s environmental initiatives must make business sense. “I want to see that it pencils out, because I want other people to copy it,” he said. Apple aims to be carbon neutral across its entire supply chain within seven years. The company recently announced its first totally carbon-neutral product, the new Apple Watch.

Kristina Raspe, who manages Apple projects like the Texas solar panel farm, said the company is focused on ensuring that every device owned and operated by their customers is offset by renewable energy. “This is all about putting one watt in the system for every watt that our customers use to power our devices,” Cook added.

The CEO also touched on Apple’s upcoming product, Apple Vision Pro, set for release in early 2024. Despite reports of supplier issues, Cook confirmed that the release is on track. “It’s more complex, and so it requires innovation in not only the development but also in the manufacturing,” he stated.

Cook also discussed Apple’s stance on civil and voting rights, particularly in Texas, a state known for its strong anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation. “We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. And that’s how we show up as a company,” he said.

The interview also delved into Apple’s advertising on X (formerly Twitter) especially in light of recent accusations against Elon Musk for promoting antisemitism. Cook said, “It’s something we constantly ask ourselves,” while condemning antisemitism as “abhorrent.”

“It’s something that we ask ourselves. Generally, my view is Twitter’s an important property. I like the concept that it’s there for discourse and there as a town square. There’s also some things about it I don’t like!”, said Cook.

As for the company’s return-to-office plans amid the pandemic, Cook revealed that Apple is running a pilot program requiring employees to come into the office three days a week. “Our work is meant to improve other people’s lives,” Cook concluded, emphasizing the importance of in-person collaboration for user experience.