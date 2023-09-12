Apple Watch Series 9: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Apple has just introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 with a host of new features and a significant milestone in its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Apple Watch Series 9 lineup:

More Powerful S9 SiP Chip

The Apple Watch Series 9 boasts the impressive S9 SiP chip, enhancing performance and capabilities. This new chip also introduces a convenient double tap gesture, a brighter display, and faster on-device Siri.

The S9 SiP chip, equipped with a 4-core Neural Engine, processes machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as its predecessor, while maintaining the device’s all-day 18-hour battery life.

Double Tap Gesture for Enhanced Control

The innovative double tap gesture provides users with a seamless and intuitive way to control their Apple Watch Series 9. With a simple double tap of the index finger and thumb, users can perform common actions, such as stopping a timer, answering phone calls, or opening the Smart Stack.

Brighter Display for Improved Visibility

The Series 9 features a display that can reach up to 2000 nits of brightness, double that of the Series 8. This enhancement ensures that users can easily read text even in bright sunlight. The display can also lower its brightness to just one nit for use in dark environments.

On-Device Siri with Health Data Access

For the first time, Siri requests can be processed directly on the Apple Watch Series 9 without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks for certain tasks, resulting in faster and more reliable responses. Siri can now access and log health data, making it easier to track health and fitness goals.

Precision Finding and HomePod Integration

With the inclusion of a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, users can use their Apple Watch to locate their iPhone with Precision Finding. Additionally, Apple Watch Series 9 seamlessly integrates with HomePod for convenient media control.

watchOS 10 Enhancements

Running on watchOS 10, the Apple Watch Series 9 offers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, fresh watch faces, cycling and hiking features, and mental health tools. This update enhances the overall user experience.

New Finishes and Bands

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in various sizes and finishes, including starlight, midnight, silver, and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum cases, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite.

Users can also choose from a range of bands, including the eco-friendly, all-new FineWoven band.

FineWoven has a suedelike feel, and is available with the Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands. Starting today, Apple will no longer use leather in any new Apple product, including watch bands.

Apple Watch Series 9 Pricing and Availability

Customers in Canada, Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Series 9 today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $549 (CAD), and Apple Watch SE starts at $329 (CAD).