You Can Now Download watchOS 10 for Apple Watch

Apple has rolled out watchOS 10, a significant update that introduces a range of new features designed to improve user experience on the Apple Watch. The update is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later, and requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 17.
Here are the Major Features of watchOS 10
Redesigned Apps: Apps like Weather, Stocks, and Messages now utilize more of the Apple Watch display for glanceable information.
Smart Stack: A new feature that shows relevant widgets, adapting to the user’s context. It can be accessed with a simple turn of the Digital Crown.
New Watch Faces: Five new watch faces, including Snoopy and Solar Analog, have been introduced.
Cycling Features: Enhanced metrics and views for cyclists, including Bluetooth connectivity for power meters and speed sensors.
Outdoor Navigation: New Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities for outdoor adventures.
Mental Health Support: The Mindfulness app offers tools for logging your state of mind.
Daylight Tracking: Measures time spent in daylight using the ambient light sensor.
Additional Updates Highlighted by Apple:
Control Center: Now accessible using the side button for quick access over any app.
Ultra Wideband: Deeper integration between Apple Watch and HomePod for media control.
Offline Maps: Turn-by-turn navigation and other map features are available offline when paired with an iPhone.
FaceTime Support: Users can now initiate playback of a FaceTime video message directly on Apple Watch.
Medications App: Sends follow-up reminders for medication.
Enterprise Features: Support for Mobile Device Management (MDM) for enterprise customers.
