You Can Now Download watchOS 10 for Apple Watch

Apple has rolled out watchOS 10, a significant update that introduces a range of new features designed to improve user experience on the Apple Watch. The update is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later, and requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 17.

Here are the Major Features of watchOS 10

Redesigned Apps : Apps like Weather, Stocks, and Messages now utilize more of the Apple Watch display for glanceable information.

: Apps like Weather, Stocks, and Messages now utilize more of the Apple Watch display for glanceable information. Smart Stack : A new feature that shows relevant widgets, adapting to the user’s context. It can be accessed with a simple turn of the Digital Crown.

New Watch Faces : Five new watch faces, including Snoopy and Solar Analog, have been introduced.

: Five new watch faces, including Snoopy and Solar Analog, have been introduced. Cycling Features : Enhanced metrics and views for cyclists, including Bluetooth connectivity for power meters and speed sensors.

: Enhanced metrics and views for cyclists, including Bluetooth connectivity for power meters and speed sensors. Outdoor Navigation : New Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities for outdoor adventures.

: New Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities for outdoor adventures. Mental Health Support : The Mindfulness app offers tools for logging your state of mind.

: The Mindfulness app offers tools for logging your state of mind. Daylight Tracking: Measures time spent in daylight using the ambient light sensor.

Additional Updates Highlighted by Apple:

Control Center : Now accessible using the side button for quick access over any app.

: Now accessible using the side button for quick access over any app. Ultra Wideband : Deeper integration between Apple Watch and HomePod for media control.

: Deeper integration between Apple Watch and HomePod for media control. Offline Maps : Turn-by-turn navigation and other map features are available offline when paired with an iPhone.

: Turn-by-turn navigation and other map features are available offline when paired with an iPhone. FaceTime Support : Users can now initiate playback of a FaceTime video message directly on Apple Watch.

: Users can now initiate playback of a FaceTime video message directly on Apple Watch. Medications App : Sends follow-up reminders for medication.

: Sends follow-up reminders for medication. Enterprise Features: Support for Mobile Device Management (MDM) for enterprise customers.

You’ll need to update your iPhone to iOS 17 first, and when that’s complete, you’ll have access to watchOS 10. Just launch the Watch app, go to General > Software Update and follow the instructions.