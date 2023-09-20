1Password Rolls Out Passkey Support on iPhone, iPad, and Desktop

1Password has just rolled out passkey support across iOS and web, allowing users to effortlessly create, manage, and use passkeys across a growing array of websites and apps.

Starting today, 1Password users can save and employ passkeys through the desktop version when browsing the web and on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 devices. This feature also extends to all devices for passkey viewing, organization, and sharing.

With industry giants like Google, Nintendo, GitHub, and others set to enable passkey capabilities this summer, now is the best time to embrace the convince of passwordless logins.

For those who aren’t familiar, passkeys grant you access to compatible websites and apps without the need for passwords, magic links, or two-factor authentication codes.

Passkeys are highly secure and are endorsed by some of the world’s largest corporations.

To get started with passkeys, download the 1Password extension for one of these supported browsers:

Chrome (macOS, Windows, and Linux)

Edge (macOS, Windows, and Linux)

Brave (macOS, Windows, and Linux)

Safari (macOS, iOS, and iPadOS)

Firefox (passkey support coming soon)

Next, identify a passkey-supporting site by perusing our passkey directory or utilizing Watchtower in 1Password, which now identifies existing logins eligible for a passkey upgrade.

Once you’ve located the site’s sign-in page or button, follow the prompts to create your passkey, with 1Password guiding you on which account and vault to save it in.

To start using passkeys on your iOS devices, ensure you have:

iOS 17 or higher

The latest 1Password version for iOS

Google is working on Android 14 and APIs that will enable password managers like 1Password to create and use passkeys inside Chrome and any other app that has added passkey support.

1Password will support these APIs as soon as they’re available, enabling passkey support for Android users.