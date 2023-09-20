Amazon Cuts Prices on Existing Devices Ahead of New Releases

Amazon is set to launch its Prime Big Deal Days, a two-day shopping event exclusively for Prime members, starting on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and concluding on October 11. The event will feature deep discounts on a variety of brands including Barbie, SharkNinja, Philips, Cuisinart, and more. "We're giving our Prime members yet...
Costco has kicked off a significant price reduction on Apple's iPhone 12 and AirPods 3. The discounts are applicable for orders placed from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, September 17, 2023, offering some of the lowest prices ever recorded for these Apple products. The iPhone 12 has received a notable price cut. Originally priced at...
The hardcover edition of the biography "Elon Musk," authored by Walter Isaacson, is currently on sale for $35.43 on Amazon.ca, a 21% discount from its original list price of $44.99 (via Tesla North). The book was published this week on September 12, 2023, by Simon & Schuster and has received a 5.0-star rating based on...