Amazon Cuts Prices on Existing Devices Ahead of New Releases

IIC Deals
5 seconds ago

amazon devices sale

Amazon announced new products at its special event on Wednesday, and with the announcements, various existing products have gone on sale.

New Fire TV and Fire tablets were announced today, along with Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers. Existing versions of these products are now on sale, along with a 28% off sale on the Kindle Scribe and more. Check out what’s on sale below:

Click here to jump on these existing device sales while they are still available on Amazon.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Prime ‘Big Day Deals’ Date in Canada Announced

Amazon is set to launch its Prime Big Deal Days, a two-day shopping event exclusively for Prime members, starting on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and concluding on October 11. The event will feature deep discounts on a variety of brands including Barbie, SharkNinja, Philips, Cuisinart, and more. "We're giving our Prime members yet...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Costco Cuts Prices on iPhone 12, AirPods 3 to Record Lows

Costco has kicked off a significant price reduction on Apple's iPhone 12 and AirPods 3. The discounts are applicable for orders placed from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, September 17, 2023, offering some of the lowest prices ever recorded for these Apple products. The iPhone 12 has received a notable price cut. Originally priced at...
IIC Deals
4 days ago

Elon Musk Biography by Walter Isaacson on Sale for 21% Off

The hardcover edition of the biography "Elon Musk," authored by Walter Isaacson, is currently on sale for $35.43 on Amazon.ca, a 21% discount from its original list price of $44.99 (via Tesla North). The book was published this week on September 12, 2023, by Simon & Schuster and has received a 5.0-star rating based on...
IIC Deals
6 days ago