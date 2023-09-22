Apple CEO Tim Cook Opens NYC Store for iPhone 15 Launch [VIDEO]

John Quintet
2 hours ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook was present at the Fifth Avenue Apple store in New York to mark today’s launch of the iPhone 15 lineup.

“The first guy in line got here at 8:00 p.m. last night. This is for the iPhone 15. The doors are about to open,” said Steve Kovach, a reporter for CNBC.

Cook was seen alongside Apple executive Greg Joswiak, opening the doors to the iconic Fifth Avenue store. Funny enough, Cook’s door was still locked at the bottom and he had to open the lock himself.

The video highlighted the anticipation for the iPhone 15 Pro, the more expensive variant. “Pressure is really on for the iPhone 15 Pro to sell. Smartphone demand has fallen quite precipitously. They need to sell the more expensive phones to return Apple to that top-line growth,” Kovach noted.

Customers who missed the pre-order process had to wait in line to get the phone on launch day. “He told me he is buying the Max phone. I said why. I want the best technology that I can get. And that is exactly what Apple is hoping for,” said Kovach, referring to the first customer in line. Now that’s dedication, waiting in line since 8pm from the night before.

Tim Cook’s presence at the store was a significant draw, reminiscent of his appearance at Apple’s first stores in India. “People were lining up to see Tim Cook just as much as they were to buy a new iPhone,” Kovach said. Lots of people heading into the store took selfies with Cook and shook his hand.

Check out the video below:

YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung S23 Ultra Camera Battle [VIDEO]

In a detailed comparison shootout by Mrwhosetheboss, Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung S23 Ultra (and its 200MP camera) were pitted against each other in a camera battle, to see which device would reign supreme for photographers. One of the most notable features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its significant...
Austin Blake
25 mins ago

iPhone 15 Lineup in Stock for Apple Store Pickup Right Now

If you didn't get an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro launch day pre-order, you can pick up a new device today at your local Apple Store, today on launch day. Apple's annual online reserve and pickup used to have a dedicated link, but now it's built into the checkout process when you configure your...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

First iPhone 15 Pro Drop Test vs iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

AppleTrack flew all the way to Australia to be the first to put Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro through its paces in an unofficial drop test, which has become a tradition for every new iPhone launch. The durability of Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro was put to the test against its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro, filmed...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago