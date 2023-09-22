Apple CEO Tim Cook Opens NYC Store for iPhone 15 Launch [VIDEO]

Apple CEO Tim Cook was present at the Fifth Avenue Apple store in New York to mark today’s launch of the iPhone 15 lineup.

“The first guy in line got here at 8:00 p.m. last night. This is for the iPhone 15. The doors are about to open,” said Steve Kovach, a reporter for CNBC.

Cook was seen alongside Apple executive Greg Joswiak, opening the doors to the iconic Fifth Avenue store. Funny enough, Cook’s door was still locked at the bottom and he had to open the lock himself.

The video highlighted the anticipation for the iPhone 15 Pro, the more expensive variant. “Pressure is really on for the iPhone 15 Pro to sell. Smartphone demand has fallen quite precipitously. They need to sell the more expensive phones to return Apple to that top-line growth,” Kovach noted.

Customers who missed the pre-order process had to wait in line to get the phone on launch day. “He told me he is buying the Max phone. I said why. I want the best technology that I can get. And that is exactly what Apple is hoping for,” said Kovach, referring to the first customer in line. Now that’s dedication, waiting in line since 8pm from the night before.

Loved celebrating our incredible new lineup of products today at Apple Fifth Avenue. Around the world, the all-new iPhone 15 family, first carbon-neutral models of Apple Watch, and the latest AirPods are here, and they’ve never been more essential! pic.twitter.com/XNRotJdsb6 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 22, 2023

Tim Cook’s presence at the store was a significant draw, reminiscent of his appearance at Apple’s first stores in India. “People were lining up to see Tim Cook just as much as they were to buy a new iPhone,” Kovach said. Lots of people heading into the store took selfies with Cook and shook his hand.

