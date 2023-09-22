iPhone 15 Lineup in Stock for Apple Store Pickup Right Now

Gary Ng
26 mins ago

If you didn’t get an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro launch day pre-order, you can pick up a new device today at your local Apple Store, today on launch day.

Apple’s annual online reserve and pickup used to have a dedicated link, but now it’s built into the checkout process when you configure your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

As of writing, various iPhone 15 Pro Max models are in stock for Apple Store pick up, such as the Black Titanium configuration with 512GB storage below, at the Apple Store in Surrey, B.C., at Guildford Town Centre. Stock may vary based on your local Apple Store and what iPhone Pro Max you want to blow out your wallet with:

You can click here to check out the first iPhone 15 Pro drop test versus the iPhone 14 Pro.

How’s your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro? Did you get your hands on one yet?

