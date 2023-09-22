Kirby & the Amazing Mirror Coming to Nintendo Switch Online on September 29

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers are getting another Kirby-centric game. Subscribers can look forward to Kirby & the Amazing Mirror as it’ll be added to the catalogue on September 29, 2023.

Announced via X (formally Twitter), Nintendo revealed that the 2004 Game Boy Advance title is making its way to the Nintendo Switch Online library. Developed by HAL Laboratory, Kirby & the Amazing Mirror is described as a Metroidvania, taking place in the Mirror Dimension.

As Kirby, players will enter the Mirror World after the character has been spliced into four by Dark Meta Knight. With a branching map and puzzles to solve, players must explore the Mirror Dimension and collect the eight mirror fragments in order to face Dark Meta Knight.

One for all and all four #Kirby! Call in Red, Yellow, and Green Kirby to help you solve puzzles and take out baddies in Kirby & the Amazing Mirror, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 9/29! #GameBoyAdvance pic.twitter.com/YV729za4Bq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2023

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror is the latest game from the series to arrive on Nintendo Switch Online. Earlier this month, Kirby’s Star Stacker was added. Additional Kirby games available on Nintendo Switch Online includes Kirby’s Dream Land 2, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, and more.

Nintendo Switch Online is the company’s monthly subscription service available in Canada. Starting at $4.99/month or $24.99/year, players can access online play, cloud saves, as well as a growing library of classic Nintendo NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles. The Expansion Pack adds further support, with the incorporation of N64, and Game Boy Advance titles, all for $63.99 per year.