Koodo Offers Special 30GB 5G Plan to Win Back Some Customers

Gary Ng
11 seconds ago

Koodo is offering up a special deal to lure back former customers to the company, known unofficially as a ‘winback’ offer’.

The latest is in the form of a $25 per month plan with 30GB of 5G data. That’s according to an email received by a former Koodo customer this week, that switched away three years ago.

“We’ve missed you and we want you back,” reads the email. “And we’re giving you an offer to prove it.” The email says Koodo gave this particular customer a call but didn’t connect. So the special offer is available with a one-time use code.

The $25/30GB 5G speed plan actually is with Telus, and not Koodo, after this RFD user called the number in the email. It includes the usual unlimited nationwide talk and unlimited text. Data is again throttled once you exceed your 30GB data plan.

“Feel it is actually a good deal. Some people may missed it via email. If you left Koodo before and want to change provider, check your email to see if you have this offer, said ‘cheapshopper’.

Currently, a 30GB 4G speed plan from Koodo costs $45 per month. This ‘winback’ offer costs $20 less and the plan is at 5G speeds, so it’s a decent deal. You may want to check your email and spam folder to see if any special deals are waiting for you.

