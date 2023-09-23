Apple Expands Repair Options for iPhone 15 Microphone

John Quintet
2 hours ago

Apple has broadened the spectrum of repair choices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus users.

Reliable information from multiple sources indicates that both Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers are now equipped to conduct individual repairs on the bottom-right microphone of these specific models, reports MacRumors.

This strategic move holds the promise of delivering substantial benefits to Apple’s customer base. Firstly, it is expected to lead to cost savings, as the ability to perform targeted microphone repairs could result in more economical service charges. Secondly, and in alignment with Apple’s strong stance on environmental responsibility, this approach significantly reduces waste by eliminating the need for full mid-frame chassis replacements.

It is important to note that this new repair procedure exclusively applies to the entry iPhone 15 models. For users of the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and other iPhones, the microphone’s repair still requires a complete mid-frame chassis replacement.

For all other issues related to microphones on iPhones, including those adjacent to the earpiece and rear camera, the traditional mid-frame replacement method remains the standard course of action.

The move appears that line up with Apple’s ongoing push for greener practices with the environment in mind. It’s definitely less wasteful now to repair a microphone for the entry iPhone 15 series devices. It’s now also cheaper to replace the back glass on an iPhone 15 Pro Max compared to its predecessor.

