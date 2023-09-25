Amazon to Invest $4 Billion in Anthropic for AI Development

Amazon and Anthropic have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of Anthropic’s future foundation models and make them accessible to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers.

As part of the collaboration, Anthropic will utilize AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips to build, train, and deploy future foundation models.

The partnership not only offers the advantages of price, performance, and security offered by AWS, but also allows both companies to collaborate on the development of Trainium and Inferentia technology.

AWS will become Anthropic’s primary cloud provider for mission-critical tasks, including safety research and foundation model development. Anthropic intends to run most of its workloads on AWS, benefiting from the advanced cloud technology provided by the world’s leading cloud service.

Moreover, Anthropic has committed to providing AWS customers worldwide access to its future-generation foundation models via Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service offered by AWS.

This service ensures secure access to industry-leading foundation models, and Anthropic will provide AWS customers with early access to unique features for model customization and fine-tuning capabilities.

As for Amazon, it will be investing up to $4 billion in Anthropic, securing a minority ownership position in the company.

Amazon developers and engineers will gain access to Anthropic models through Amazon Bedrock, allowing them to integrate generative AI capabilities into their work, enhance existing applications, and create new customer experiences across Amazon’s various businesses.

Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, expressed the potential of this collaboration, stating that it will enhance customer experiences through deeper cooperation.

He highlighted the excitement surrounding Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s managed service, enabling companies to build generative AI applications.

This announcement follows AWS’s commitment to expanding its generative AI offerings across three layers: bottom layer, middle layer, and top layer. AWS provides various compute instances, custom silicon chips, AI training, and inference solutions.

Customers like Lonely Planet, Bridgewater Associates, and LexisNexis Legal & Professional are already harnessing Claude and Claude 2 through Amazon Bedrock for tasks such as travel planning, investment analysis, and legal drafting.