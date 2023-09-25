Freedom Mobile Promo Offers $45/50GB 5G Canada-US Plan

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is offering up a promo for its Canada-US plan, now priced at $45 per month after Digital Discount. The discount comes ahead of the fall and winter travel season for Canadian ‘snow birds’.

The plan is $45/month with 50GB of 5G data and includes access to talk, text and data in Canada and the U.S., for bring your own device customers. The plan includes a $5/month bring your own device credit for 24 months.

A similar plan from the ‘Big 3’ is far more expensive. Rogers, for example, charges $95/month with 150GB 5G data, for access within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Bell charges $100/150GB for a similar North American plan and Telus at $105/month for 150GB data in Canada and the U.S.

A comparable Canada-US plan from Telus-owned Public Mobile costs $50/month with 40GB of 5G data.

Back in August, Freedom Mobile lowered the price of its Canada-US-Mexico plan to $55/month with 60GB data.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Videotron Hit with Class-Actions Over Alleged Overcharging in Quebec

Quebecor’s Videotron is facing two class-action lawsuits alleging the company overcharged its residential customers. While Videotron has formally denied some of the allegations, the lawsuits could result in significant damages awarded to a large number of customers if proven in court. The first lawsuit, authorized as a class action on August 9, alleges that Videotron...
Gary Ng
6 days ago

Freedom Mobile Launches ‘Free’ iPhone 15 Promo with TradeUp

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has introduced a limited-time promotion offering customers a 'free' iPhone 15 when they purchase an iPhone 15 series phone and participate in the TradeUp program. The offer is available exclusively at participating Freedom Mobile retail locations and is subject to change or cancellation without notice. A one-time connection fee of up to...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Freedom Mobile iPhone 15 Pre-Order Date is This Friday

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile will launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders on Friday, September 15, 2023. This date is the same as Apple’s and the time will be at 5:01am PDT/8:01am EDT on Friday, which is one minute after Apple starts its own pre-orders (which usually never begin on time anyways). Freedom Mobile lets...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago