Freedom Mobile Promo Offers $45/50GB 5G Canada-US Plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is offering up a promo for its Canada-US plan, now priced at $45 per month after Digital Discount. The discount comes ahead of the fall and winter travel season for Canadian ‘snow birds’.

The plan is $45/month with 50GB of 5G data and includes access to talk, text and data in Canada and the U.S., for bring your own device customers. The plan includes a $5/month bring your own device credit for 24 months.

A similar plan from the ‘Big 3’ is far more expensive. Rogers, for example, charges $95/month with 150GB 5G data, for access within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Bell charges $100/150GB for a similar North American plan and Telus at $105/month for 150GB data in Canada and the U.S.

A comparable Canada-US plan from Telus-owned Public Mobile costs $50/month with 40GB of 5G data.

Back in August, Freedom Mobile lowered the price of its Canada-US-Mexico plan to $55/month with 60GB data.