Freedom Mobile Lowers Pricing on its Canada-US-Mexico Plan and More

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has revamped some of its nationwide 5G plans after debuting them in late July, discounting pricing and increasing data amounts.

Freedom Mobile now shows the following pricing for its 5G plans after digital discount (pre-authorized credit card payments):

$45/30GB

$45/40GB Canada-US (was $50)

$55/60GB Canada-US-Mexico (was $65/50GB)

The Canada-US and Canada-US-Mexico plans are seeing discounts of $5/month and $10/month in bill credits for 24 months.

Compared to the Rogers Canada-US-Mexico plan at $95/month (recently discounted), Freedom Mobile’s plan is $40/month cheaper, or 42% less, but doesn’t have 150GB of data (which seems to be overkill for the average person).

Again, the price drop comes ahead of the back-to-school season and also those travellers planning winter trips to Mexico. If you were on the 40G 5G plan from Freedom Mobile, it’s time to shift over to the $45 plan and save $5/month for 24 months.