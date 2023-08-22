Freedom Mobile Lowers Pricing on its Canada-US-Mexico Plan and More

Gary Ng
45 mins ago

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has revamped some of its nationwide 5G plans after debuting them in late July, discounting pricing and increasing data amounts.

Freedom Mobile now shows the following pricing for its 5G plans after digital discount (pre-authorized credit card payments):

  • $45/30GB
  • $45/40GB Canada-US (was $50)
  • $55/60GB Canada-US-Mexico (was $65/50GB)

The Canada-US and Canada-US-Mexico plans are seeing discounts of $5/month and $10/month in bill credits for 24 months.

Compared to the Rogers Canada-US-Mexico plan at $95/month (recently discounted), Freedom Mobile’s plan is $40/month cheaper, or 42% less, but doesn’t have 150GB of data (which seems to be overkill for the average person).

Again, the price drop comes ahead of the back-to-school season and also those travellers planning winter trips to Mexico. If you were on the 40G 5G plan from Freedom Mobile, it’s time to shift over to the $45 plan and save $5/month for 24 months.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Freedom Mobile Offering CNE Promo Plan with 20GB Data

Telecoms at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Ontario, continue to offer some special deals for attendees. Yesterday we heard of a special deal being offered by Bell for pure fibre internet, and now we’re seeing a special wireless offer from Freedom Mobile at the CNE as well. The flyers being handed out by...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Quebecor Urges Minister to Step In Amid Dispute with Rogers

Quebecor has called on federal Industry Minister, François-Philippe Champagne, to mediate its ongoing dispute with Rogers over wholesale wireless roaming rates. This follows Rogers' announcement that it will appeal a recent wireless rate-setting decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Earlier this year, Rogers and Quebecor entered final-offer arbitration due to disagreements over...
John Quintet
21 hours ago

Quebecor Refusing to Pay Rent at Legislature

Montreal-based telecom and media giant, Quebecor, has announced it will no longer be paying rent at the provincial legislature. The monthly rent of $8,448 is for its political journalists' office in the National Assembly, the province’s legislative building. Annually, this amount accumulates to more than $100,000 before tax. Quebecor, which owns media entities such as...
John Quintet
1 week ago