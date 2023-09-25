iPhone 15 Pro Max Night Mode vs iPhone 14 Pro Max [VIDEO]

When Apple announced its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, the company said the pro versions would the phone would include improved Night mode.

Specifically, Apple said, “Night mode gets better with sharper details and more vivid colours, now powered by the Photonic Engine, including Night mode portraits, enabled by the LiDAR scanner.”

Now, Shayne Mostyn, a mobile photographer, has put Night mode on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the test, against its predecessor the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Mostyn emphasized that to capture high-quality night photos, one needs two essential things: the iPhone 15 Pro Max and a dark sky. He pointed out that the phone’s night mode works best in areas with minimal light pollution. A tripod is also recommended for stabilizing the phone during long exposure shots. When mounted on a tripod, the phone automatically extends the exposure time from 10 to 30 seconds.

The video showcased a series of tests comparing the iPhone 15 Pro Max with its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Mostyn captured photos of a tree under moonlight, using both phones on tripods and setting them to 30-second exposures.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max produced images with more vibrant colors and greater detail in the stars. Mostyn concluded that while Apple claimed the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s night mode is “two times better,” it might actually be “three times better” than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The screenshot compilation above shows the iPhone 15 Pro Max definitely shows more detail in Night mode.

Mostyn concluded that the iPhone 15 Pro Max significantly outperforms its predecessor in low-light conditions. He encouraged viewers interested in mobile photography to consider upgrading to the new model for its enhanced night mode capabilities. The raw and edited photos from the test are available for download on Mostyn’s website.

Check out the full video below: