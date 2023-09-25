Public Mobile Offers $45/50GB 5G Plan for Limited Time

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile today launched a free 15-day trial for its 5G service, but also debuted a new 50GB 5G promo plan.

The company’s $55/month 5G plan with 50GB of data is being discounted $10 off per month, when customers get it with a 90-day subscription. So you’re getting a $45/50GB plan.

The plan includes 5G data at up to 250 Mbps speeds and throttled data afterwards. You also get unlimited nationwide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS, while the plan earns you $2.75/month in Public Points.

For $5 more per month, you may be better off with the $50/40GB plan from Public Mobile that includes unlimited text, talk and data in Canada and the U.S.

Public Mobile has $45/month 5G plan with 40GB of data, so this promo offers 10GB more data for the same price.

Freedom Mobile has a $45/50GB 5G plan with unlimited talk, text and data in the U.S., which is probably a better plan if you’re ready to jump to the company’s expanding wireless network.

