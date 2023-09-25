Public Mobile Offers 15-Day Free Trial of 5G Service

Starting today, September 25, Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering a 15-day free trial of its 5G subscription phone service to Canadians, excluding residents of Quebec. The limited-time offer looks to attract new customers to the company’s $40 per month plan with 30GB of 5G data.

The free trial is only available to new Public Mobile customers activating on a $40/month 5G subscription phone plan. The trial offer includes 10GB of data at 5G speed for 15 days, unlimited Canada-wide calling and text messaging, as well as unlimited international text and picture messaging.

Additionally, a free Public Mobile eSIM is provided for compatible devices. This makes it easy for those with compatible smartphones to get the free trial as the Public Mobile app helps you set up the eSIM. For those with iPhones, that means an iPhone XR or newer supports eSIM.

Customers who want a physical SIM card can get one for $10.

After the 15-day free trial period, customers have multiple options. They can either continue with the $40/month plan, which offers 30GB of data at 5G speed and unlimited data at reduced speed, modify their subscription to any other Public Mobile plan, or cancel their subscription without any charges. Subscription changes can be made via online self-serve.

Interested customers can sign up for the free trial on Public Mobile’s website or download the company’s app to get started. For existing Public Mobile subscribers, this offer presents an opportunity to introduce friends and family to the service, says the company.

American wireless carriers such as T-Mobile also offer free trials, with the latter offering network access for 3 months.