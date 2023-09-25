Spotify Introduces AI Voice Translation for Podcasts

Usman Qureshi
7 seconds ago

Spotify has just announced a new AI-driven Voice Translation tool for podcasts, that translates podcasts into various languages while preserving the podcaster’s voice.

This innovative tool harnesses cutting-edge technology, including OpenAI’s recent voice generation advancement. It replicates the original speaker’s style, offering a more genuine listening experience compared to traditional dubbing.

Now, a podcast episode initially recorded in English can be enjoyed in other languages while retaining the speaker’s unique speech characteristics.

As part of the pilot project, Spotify collaborated closely with renowned podcasters such as Dax Shepard, Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, Bill Simmons, and Steven Bartlett to create AI-powered voice translations in Spanish, French, and German.

These translations are available for select catalog episodes and upcoming releases of their podcasts.

Upcoming shows like Dax Shepard’s “eff won with DRS,” “The Rewatchables” from The Ringer, and Trevor Noah’s original podcast, set to launch later this year, will also benefit from this innovative feature.

Ziad Sultan, VP of Personalization, emphasized the potential of Voice Translation, stating, “By mimicking the creator’s voice, Voice Translation allows listeners worldwide to discover and be inspired by new podcasters in a more authentic manner.”

Listeners can access these translations through the Now Playing View of supported episodes. Additionally, a dedicated Voice Translations Hub will be continuously updated with more voice-translated episodes in the coming weeks and months.

The company says feedback from creators and listeners during the pilot will inform its future expansions and innovations.

Spotify’s voice-translated podcast episodes from the pilot creators are accessible worldwide to both Premium and Free Spotify users.

